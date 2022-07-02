

The Spanish Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, has called for caution in the face of the increase in the number of cases of Covid.

Darias said that the evolution of the pandemic is being monitored and, although she acknowledged that the cumulative incidence rate has risen along with an increase in hospital admissions, which indicates greater circulation of the virus, intensive care occupancy is steady.

That said, she called for “caution” and also for people who have not yet been vaccinated to go and get a booster dose.

When asked about the possible return of masks indoors, she pointed out that “masks are still used in some areas” but suggested that people should still carry one and use one if they feel at risk.

The number of people in hospital with coronavirus in Spain has risen by 24.9% over the past week, with significant increases in all autonomous communities.

There has also been a 15.7% rise in Covid patients in intensive care and the Ministry of Health has reported 312 new deaths from the pandemic since last Friday.

The Health Ministry reported on Friday that 10,249 people are currently in hospital across in Spain, 2,044 more than on the previous Friday, June 24, when 8,205 hospitalised patients were reported.

Meanwhile, on Friday there were 449 people in the ICU, 61 more than last Friday.

The Balearics has 321 people in hospital with Covid, up from 242 patients the previous week representing an increase of 32.6%.

There are four more patients in intensive care since last Friday and four more deaths have been reported since last week.