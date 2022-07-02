Two Vietnamese artists, who have been charged with raping a 17-year-old British girl, were held by German tourists and waiters at an Andratx restaurant until police arrived, according to reports today in various Vietnamese publications.
Two Vietnamese artists, who have been charged with raping a 17-year-old British girl, were held by German tourists and waiters at an Andratx restaurant until police arrived, according to reports today in various Vietnamese publications.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
can you update more about this case, because in my country(viet nam) they have been talking about it but without any information furrther than "two famous artist". i wonder that if it is real or not, because these family's suspenses is talking about they lost their passports and phones during traveling in your country. please update more details <3