On Saturday, the Balearic Hunting Federation led a demonstration in Palma's Plaza Tubo against the approval of the "misnamed" Spanish animal rights law and in favour of "the rural world, hunting, fishing, agriculture, livestock and our traditions".

Outside the Balearic government's Consolat de Mar headquarters, they shouted "prohibiting is not protecting" and "our customs must be respected".

The federation argues that the new law will entail, among other things, the prohibition of hunting with dogs, the banning of sport fishing, and an end to animals in nativity scenes, processions, parades and cultural and traditional fiestas.

They argue that hunting, fishing, agriculture and livestock are not only legal, they are also important for social and economic development and for conservation.