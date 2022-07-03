The price of fuel in the Balearics is not only the highest in Spain, it is among the highest in the Eurozone. Of the 19 countries in the Eurozone, only Greece, the Netherlands and Finland have more expensive petrol than the Balearics.

According to the national ministry for ecological transition, the average price of 95 premium unleaded in the Balearics was 2.172 euros per litre as of last Friday; this excluded the Spanish government's 20 cents per litre discount. The price is above Germany (1.872), France (2.037) and Austria (2.089). The Spanish average is 2.100 euros per litre, one of the highest in Europe, a list that includes countries not in the Eurozone.

The highest prices n the Eurozone are Greece (2.400 euros per litre), the Netherlands (2.352) and Finland (2.526). There are another five countries not in the Eurozone with higher prices - Switzerland (2.204 euros per litre), the UK (2.211), Denmark (2.428), Iceland (2.468) and Norway (2.548).

The situation is similar when it comes to diesel. The average price in the Balearics on Friday was 2.144 euros per litre last Friday. In the Eurozone, the Netherlands (2.187 euros), Belgium (2.156) and Finland (2.497) were higher. Outside the Eurozone were Denmark (2.294), Switzerland (2.303), the UK (2.304), Sweden (2.453) and Norway (2.476).

The government's discount has ended up being diluted. Critics say that it was poorly thought-out and that a tax reduction would have been the most effective means of containing the rise in prices.