Foreign property investment is vital for the Balearic economy. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
The Balearic National and International Real Estate Association, ABINI, has warned that it will oppose any atempts to restrict the purchase of properties by foreigners in the Balearics as well as any attempt to limit the freedom to buy, sell and rent to whomever they wish, regardless of whether they are resident in the Islands or not.
