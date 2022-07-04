Passengers on an easyJet flight to Minorca watched in amazement as their flight was intercepted by a Spanish Air Force F18 fighter jet. It was later revealed that an 18-year-old Briton had been arrested after placing a hoax bomb threat on social media as the aircraft started its approach to Minorca airport.

According to the Daily Express, the plane landed about 30 minutes late and was held on the tarmac at the airport for almost four hours.

A spokesman for the airline told the newspaper: "easyJet can confirm flight EZY8303 fromGatwick to Minorca was escorted by military aircraft while landing in Minorca and delayed disembarking due to precautionary security checks."

He added: "The passengers have since disembarked. The safety and security of its passengers and crew is always easyJet's highest priority and we would like to thank passengers for their understanding."

The Spanish air force said that two F18 fighter jets had been scrambled after the bomb threat was noted by aviation authorities. Specialist police officers went aboard the aircraft once it had landed.