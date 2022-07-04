The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 153 new cases of Covid and that the incidence rate for 14 days has reached 389 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The official number of deaths due to the coronavirus pandemic remains at 1,431 and the positivity test rate is 23.8%.

Of the new cases, 73 were detected in Mallorca, 35 in Ibiza and 14 in Minorca, while in Formentera there were no new cases and there are another 31 diagnoses that have been recorded without geographical information.

The accumulated incidence rate for two weeks is 384 cases per 100,000 in Mallorca, 496 in Ibiza, 240 in Minorca and 572 in Formentera.

974,137 people have been fully vaccinated, 87% of Balearic population aged over the age of four, and 486,978 have also received a booster dose and the Balearic government would like to see more come forward for the booster jab.

Government spokesman, Iago Negueruela, said today that the Covid situation in the Balearics is “under control”, despite the increase in the number of new cases over the past few weeks.

Asked about possible measures against the coronavirus, the spokesman insisted that the best thing people can do is get the third dose of the vaccine.

Negueruela explained that the increase in the population that the Balearics experiences every summer means that the number of patients in hospitals is increasing.

Nevertheless, he defended the fact that the Health Service has been prepared to deal with the annual increase in demand, with more than 1,600 extra staff having been hired since March.

“There may be occasional increases in pressure, but in no case have we stopped attending anyone,” he insisted on the situation in the Islands’ hospitals.