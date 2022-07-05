A seven-year-old boy was admitted to intensive care at Son Espases Hospital following the incident on Monday when excessive levels of chlorine leaked into a pool in Puerto Alcudia.
Seven-year-old in ICU following Alcudia chlorine leak
