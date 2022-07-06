A nursing assistant who raped a 94-year-old woman at the La Bonanova care home in Palma has been sentenced to one year and nine months.

The Prosecutor's Office had originally called for a seven-year sentence, but the court took into account the 29-year-old's confession, payment (10,000 euros) made to the woman's family before the trial, and the fact that he had been under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

On a day in late August 2019, he went to the 94-year-old woman's room. She was bedridden and suffering from dementia. A fellow worker who surprised him was asked not to tell anyone. The matter was eventually reported a few days later.

The Mallorcan Institute of Social Affairs filed a complaint with the Prosecutor's Office and the National Police. Meanwhile, he was suspended without pay. On September 6, he went to the Son Llàtzer Hospital, where he told staff at the psychiatry unit that he had done "bad things" to a woman. National Police officers went to the hospital and arrested him. He was in prison until August 2020, when he was released on bail of 3,000 euros.

At his trial, he said that he had been going through a "very bad" personal situation. On the day in question he had been drinking and smoking marijuana before going to work. He was also under medication.