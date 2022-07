The National Police have caught a young Spanish woman carrying drugs in Palma’s main transport station. Just as she was boarding a TIB bus police officers stopped her during a random and routine control.

Officers found a large quantity of ketamine, designer drugs, cocaine and marijuana among her belongings. The girl, who despite her young age, has a long police record for drug trafficking.

The arrested woman was taken to the police headquarters, where she spent the night in the cells.

The routine checks and controls being mounted by the police is part of the annual Summer Operation to ensure the safety and security of residents and tourists.