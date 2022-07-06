The British teenager who made the hoax bomb threat at Minorca airport on Sunday had the idea of writing on the social network Snapchat, hours before boarding the easyJet flight from London to the island, that he was going to blow up a plane and that he was also a member of the Taliban.

The simple combination of these words in the same text message - explosion, Taliban and plane - was enough to set the alarm bells off in the complex cyber-security systems of the British police.

They tracked down the author of the message, who also posted it above a photograph of himself, after the plane had already taken off.

The French police then received the warning, as did the Spanish, and it was then that the two F18 fighter jets took off from Zaragoza to escort the plane, which was allegedly carrying the bomb which was about to explode.

After landing in Minorca, the Guardia Civil did not take long to identify him, given that his image appeared next to the message, and proceeded to arrest him while his five friends were questioned and released.

A judge took a statement from the young man on Tuesday afternoon and ordered his provisional release on bail of 10,000 euros.

She also ordered that his passport be withdrawn, so he cannot leave the island and must appear in court on the 1st and 15th of every month while the case is being investigated.

The suspect’s mother has flown out to Minorca.