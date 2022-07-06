The Balearic Ministry of Health today reported 265 new cases of Covid and one new death taking the official death toll from the pandemic to 1,433.

The positivity test rate of the diagnostic is 23.5%.

Of the new cases, 123 have been detected in Mallorca, 52 in Ibiza, 30 in Minorca and two in Formentera. There are another 58 positive cases, almost 22% of the total, which have been registered without geographical information.

87.1 % of the population aged over 4 years of age, 974,196 people, have been fully vaccinated and 487,558 have has the booster dose.