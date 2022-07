Because of the increased numbers of coronavirus cases, the IB-Salut health service has reactivated three Covid Express centres - Son Dureta in Palma plus Inca and Manacor. This is in order to ease the strain on health centres from people needing a test.

These centres are for workers who have symptoms and need to process sick leave. People under the age of 60 who are not considered to be vulnerable but who have tested positive using a home test should contact InfoSalut Connecta (971 220 000) and make an appointment for a test at one of the Covid Express centres. Those who then test positive again will have their sick leave processed.