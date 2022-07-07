The Bloc per Felanitx, an opposition group at the town hall, are to present a motion at the council meeting on Monday to regulate the passage of quads and buggies on public rural roads and in areas of special natural interest (ANEI) "either through the approval of municipal ordinance or any other legal mechanism for this purpose".

Residents and environmental groups have been complaining about quad and buggy excursions for some weeks, the Bloc per Felanitx saying that the number of vehicles has shot up in the past few days.

There is particular concern about these vehicles in the areas of the Puig de Sant Salvador and S'Algar beach in Portocolom. It is said that there are up to twelve excursions a day on unmade roads through forest and in the S'Algar ANEI. Drivers, it is argued, are not contemplating and admiring the landscape; they are only interested in speed. This increases the risk of accidents on ways that are used by cyclists and walkers.

The Bloc per Felanitx argue that restricting the circulation of these vehicles is justified where the terrain is fragile due to instability or soil erosion or where there are other environmental risks, especially forest fires. They add that the vehicles "undoubtedly" create noise and cause degradation.