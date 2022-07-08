A Briton was convicted on Thursday of drink-driving in Calvia, crashing into a friend’s car and fleeing from the local police.

The accused, a 40 year old British man, accepted a fine of 1,800 euros for offences against traffic safety and serious disobedience.

The defendant, who has paid 1,329 euros for the damage caused to his friend’s car, will not be allowed to drive a vehicle for one year.

The incident took place at around 20.45 hours 7 April 7, 2020. The man was driving a Mercedes A-Class through Son Caliu under the influence of alcohol.

He lost control of the vehicle and collided with his friend’s Dacia Sandero, which was parked correctly.

The accused continued driving along the Palma-Andratx road, at a high speed, with flat front and right rear tyres.

A Local Police patrol first tried to stop him and then a police motorbike tried to block his path at the Palmanova roundabout, but the driver ignored it and the officers had to remove it to prevent him from running it over.

A few metres from the exit towards Santa Ponsa he stopped and the police finally arrested him.

The suspect told police that he was a well known businessman in Magalluf, but it made little difference.