Robert de Niro is enjoying a Balearic holiday. The Hollywood mega-star was spotted in Ibiza, were his Nobu chain has a hotel. According to media reports he is on holiday with his new girifrlend,Tiffany Chen, and his nine year old daughter.

He arrived in Ibiza after being in London for the opening of a new hotel. The Hollywood legend has been spotted in a number of top Ibiza restaurants and beaches.