The Balearics today reported 365 new cases of Covid and six new deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

In total, the number of deaths amounts to 1,442 since the beginning of pandemic in early 2020.

The positivity test rate stands at 27.71%, down from 24.97% on Thursday.

Of the new cases detected, 267 are in Mallorca, 42 in Ibiza, 21 in Minorca and four in Formentera. Another 31 have been registered without geographical information.

The accumulated incidence rate for two weeks stands is 386.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The rate stands at 505.2 cases in Ibiza, 495.4 in Formentera, 378.7 in Mallorca and 256.4 cases in Minorca.

A total of 974,255 people in the Balearics have been fully vaccinated. The number of total doses exceeds 2.39 million.