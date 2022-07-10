On Thursday, the Guardia Civil arrested a British tourist who attempted to suffocate his partner with a pillow in their hotel room in Santa Ponsa.

The Guardia Civil were alerted by a hotel receptionist after the woman, aged 48, made a call on the internal phone system. She told reception that the man, in his fifties, had tried to suffocate her after sexually abusing her.

Officers found the man in a corridor. They detained him after also discovering that he had punched her on the nose. She was bleeding and needed hospital treatment for this and other injuries.

She was thrown onto the bed and he had placed himself on top of her and pressed a pillow to her face. He gave up and left the room, which was when she was able to phone reception.