Maluma is a Latin music superstar from Colombia. He was due to appear at a concert at Palma's bullring on July 17. The concert has been cancelled, and there are suspicions that it was a scam.

On social media, numerous people have denounced what they believe to have been a scam and are demanding their money back.

Alarms were first raised a week ago, when it was realised that promotion of the concert had stopped. It would seem that neither the National Police nor Palma town hall were aware that there was a concert planned for the bullring on the seventeenth. There were further alarms when announcement on social media of the singer's dates in Europe didn't include Mallorca.

People have tried contacting the organisers and the official ticket sales service but are said not to have had any response. Complaints are expected to be lodged with the National Police, the Guardia Civil and the Balearic government's consumer affairs ministry.

The singer is on tour, but his official website no longer has any mention of a Palma concert. He is performing in A Coruña this Friday and in Marbella on July 20, among other dates.

Camila Astudillo, president of the Maluma fan club in Spain, was going to attend the Mallorca concert. She contacted Royalty, the team that works with the Colombian singer: "They told me a week ago that it had been cancelled and that they had totally disassociated themselves from the promoter."

Companies in Mallorca which provide artist representation companies and logistics for concerts are said to have suspected for some months that the concert wasn't going to take place. They would normally have advance payments, but three months before the concert, none had been paid. "In this world we all know each other. We knew that we were very possibly facing a full-fledged scam," says a representative of one of the companies.