On Friday morning, the American aircraft carrier, the USS Harry S. Truman, arrived in Palma Bay. The flagship of Carrier Strike Group 8, the ship will remain in Palma until Tuesday next week.

332 metres long, the ship has capacity for 6,000 crew and can accommodate some ninety aircraft. The crew has been on board nine months, most recently in Mediterranean waters as a result of the war in Ukraine. The aircraft carrier has also made stopovers in Trieste, Genoa and Marseille.

In Palma, there will be a chance for crew rest and relaxation before the ship departs for the US.

The Truman is equipped with F18 fighter jets which were made famous in the recent Top Gun II film staring Tom Cruise. Just days before her arrival in Palma one of these jets was swept off the deck in bad weather.