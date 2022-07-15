King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain plan to begin their annual Mallorcan summer holiday next Thursday, July 28.

The king and queen and their daughters, Leonor, Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofía of Spain, will stay on the island for ten days.

Felipe VI, as in previous years, will take to the water on board the Spanish naval yacht “Aifos 500”, from the base at Porto Pi, to take part in a training session prior to the start of the Copa del Rey Mapfre sailing regatta in the Bay of Palma.

Queen Letizia is expected to open her official agenda with a special event.

Last year she attended the closing ceremony of the Atlántida Mallorca Film Festival in Palma, where she presented awards to British actress Judi Dench and director Stephen Frears.

Felipe VI will be holding meetings with the President of the Balearics, Francina Armengol, and other regional and local authorities at the Almudaina Palace. As in previous years, he will hold talks at Marivent Palace with the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez.