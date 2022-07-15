The Balearic Ministry of Health has reported 276 new cases of Covid, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 294,508 in the Balearics since the start of the pandemic.

188 of the new cases correspond to Mallorca, 12 to Minorca, 40 to Ibiza and one to Formentera. There are a further 35 positives for which there is no record of the place of diagnosis.

Daily positivity tests stand at 24.67%. Meanwhile, the 14-day incidence rate is 279.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

By islands, Ibiza currently has the highest incidence rate, with 411.6 cases; followed by Mallorca, with 268.4 cases; Formentera, with 264.8 cases; and Minorca, with 173.