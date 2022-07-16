Seven people were injured, two of them seriously, after three cars were involved in a collision on Friday night.

The accident occurred around 9pm near Crestatx on the road between Sa Pobla and Pollensa. Firefighters from Inca and Alcudia attended the scene and had to release three of the seven who were trapped inside their cars. A 50-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were rushed to Son Espases Hospital in a serious condition.

Injuries to the other five people were less serious; four were taken to the hospital in Playa de Muro and the other to Inca Hospital.