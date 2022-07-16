The Prosecutor's Office is demanding sentences of ten months for each of three people charged with animal abuse - the torture and death of a cat in Manacor known as Grisito.

Two of the three, all male and aged between 21 and 23 at the time, were on election lists for the Partido Popular - election to the Balearic parliament and to Congress. They were suspended after being arrested. Biel Company, who was then the president of the PP in the Balearics, said that his party would "not consent to animal abuse".

Around 2.30am on August 8, 2020, the three are alleged to have beaten the cat until it died. The cat was tied with a rope and one eye was gouged out. A neighbour who found the dead cat put it into a rubbish container.

The emergency services had been informed of what had happened. Manacor police removed the cat's body from the container, and two of the three were arrested soon afterwards.