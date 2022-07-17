Two of the eighteen people arrested. | Alejandro Sepúlveda
The drugs operation in Son Banya on Friday had been a year in the development and planning. There were in fact two operations - the National Police's Atlántida and the Guardia Civil's X Gemina (named after one of Julius Caesar's legions) - but they amounted to the same thing. There was was to be a joint attack on the shanty town, a key aim of which was to capture Gabriel A. G., 'El Ove', who has become something of an heir to 'La Paca' but has never had the power of the former drugs matriarch.
