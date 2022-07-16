The joint Guardia Civil-National Police drugs operation on Friday resulted in eighteen arrests, with more arrests not being ruled out.

Two clans based in Palma's Son Banya shanty town - El Ove and Los Bizcos - were the principal targets of this operation. The eighteen people arrested, fifteen men and three women, will appear in court over the coming days, their arrests following what was a huge operation that also involved simultaneous raids in Inca, Llucmajor and Son Ferriol (Palma).

The police raided 31 known drugs points. Among other drugs and items, they seized over half a kilo of cocaine and two kilos of marijuana as well as a .22 calibre shotgun and 113,000 euros.