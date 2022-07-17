Ambulance in Mallorca

The emergency services were unable to save the tourist. | Miquel À. Cañellas

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter Calvia 17/07/2022 18:53
On Sunday afternoon, a 53-year-old British tourist died after suffering cardiorespiratory arrest while in the pool of the Globales Palmanova Palace Hotel

Just after 4.30, lifeguards pulled him from the water. They and Calvia police officers attempted to resuscitate him.

Emergency medics arrived but were unable to do anything to save his life.