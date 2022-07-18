The Balearic Health Ministry this morning reported 90 new cases of Covid for the previous 24 hours. The accumulated incidence rate for 14 days has reached 247 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

According to the ministry, the official number of deaths from the pandemic remains at 1,446 and the positivity test rate on Sunday was 14.6%.

Of the 90 new cases, 59 were registered in Mallorca, 13 in Ibiza, three in Minorca and none in Formentera. There are another 15 cases for which no geographical information is available.

The cumulative incidence rate for two weeks is 234 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in Mallorca, 360 in Ibiza, 179 in Minorca and 324 in Formentera.

974,908 people have been fully vaccinated, 87.1% of those eligible for vaccination, and 490,454 of them have had the booster shot.