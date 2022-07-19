Five of the eighteen people arrested on Friday during the joint Guardia Civil-National Police drugs operation in Son Banya have been ordered to prison.

One of the eighteen, a woman, was remanded in custody on Saturday. The other four were sent to prison after the seventeen appeared in court in Palma on Monday.

The operation in the Son Banya shanty town resulted in the seizure of a kilo of cocaine, valued at 36,962 euros, 1,880 grams of cannabis, 352 grams of hashish, 126 marijuana plants, a .22-calibre shotgun, 1,600 sachets of kamagra, and 120,956 euros in cash.

The police had been after El Ove, Gabriel A. G., a Son Banya drugs baron, but he gave them the slip. Police say that it is just a matter of time before he is caught.