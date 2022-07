An elderly woman died at midday today on Cala Galiota beach, in Colònia de Sant Jordi. Several bathers found the victim floating face down in the water and immediately alerted the lifeguards, who tried to revive her without success.

The incident occurred at around 13:30 hours. The Local Police and the Guardia Civil rushed to the scene.

The court on duty has notified a forensic doctor who is on his way to Cala Galiota beach to clarify the circumstances of the death.

The first theory according to the Guardia Civil, who have taken charge of the investigation, is that the woman may have suffered a heart attack while swimming at the beach and drowned.