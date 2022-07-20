These are today's ships scheduled to dock at Palma's port.

Take a look here where they are positioned in the port.

Vessel: Hedy Lamarr

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: July 20 at 5am

Depature: July 20 at 10.45am

Gross tonnage: 26.375

Flag: Cyprus

Length:186

Vessel: GNV Bridge

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: July 20 at 5.05am

Depature: July 20 at 11.40am

Gross tonnage: 32.581

Flag: Italy

Length: 203

Vessel: GNV Spirit

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: July 20 at 5.30am

Depature: July 20 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 32.728

Flag: Italy

Length: 204

Vessel: Hypatia de Alejandria

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: July 20 at 5.30am

Depature: July 20 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 28.658

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Palma

Origin: Barcelona

Destination: Barcelona

Arrival: July 20 at 6am

Depature: July 20 at 11.30am

Gross tonnage: 27.105

Flag: Spain

Length: 186

Vessel: Kerry

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: July 20 at 6am

Depature: July 20 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 24.418

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 187

Vessel: Ciudad de Alcudia

Origin: Valencia

Destination: Valencia

Arrival: July 20 at 6.30am

Depature: July 20 at 11am

Gross tonnage: 33.588

Flag: Spain

Length: 183

Vessel: Europa 2

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Mahon

Arrival: July 20 at 8am

Depature: July 21 at 10am

Gross tonnage: 42.830

Flag: Malta

Length: 226

Vessel: Jean Francois Deniau

Origin: A Órdenes

Destination: A Órdenes

Arrival: July 20 at 8am

Depature: July 31 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 623

Flag: France

Length: 54

Vessel: Eleanor Roosevelt

Origin: Ibiza

Destination: Ibiza

Arrival: July 20 at 10.15pm

Depature: July 21 at 8am

Gross tonnage: 12.262

Flag: Cyprus

Length: 123

You can also find out what is scheduled to come (click here) to Palma and the rest of the Balearics over the next few days.