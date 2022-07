The Guardia Civil's Seprona division is investigating the death of a dog in Marratxi. On Thursday, officers went to a finca in Pòrtol, where they found the body of the dog, which would appear to have died from hanging.

The Guardia were called by a man who works in the area after he saw the lifeless body. He had previously contacted Marratxi police to express concern about the dog. It was tied by the neck and was left in the sun without food or drink.