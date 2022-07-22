The court has stated that his "lack of abstention was not irrelevant, as he decided to exclude a competitor to his daughter in the selection procedure in which both participated". The matter was eventually taken to the court by this unsuccessful applicant.
Fuster, who married the health minister Patricia Gómez in October last year, said on Friday that he will meet members of his IB-Salut team on Monday in order to give them explanations. Although he defends his management in this matter, he has told members of the government that he will resign so as not to hinder the work of the government and so that there is no shadow of suspicion.
Earlier on Friday, opposition parties demanded that he be removed immediately, pointing to a breach of the government's code of ethics. One of the three parties that form the government coalition, Podemos, also called for him to go, arguing that "the good work that the government and the health ministry have done should not be harmed".
