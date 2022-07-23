Horse-carriage services have to cease when there is an alert for high temperatures. | Jaume Morey
Ciudadanos (Cs) at Palma town hall have presented a proposal for replacing horse-driven carriages with electric carriages. This proposal will be taken to a full session of the council, the councillor for sustainable mobility, Francesc Dalmau of PSOE, stressing the concern for animal welfare. As much as the horse carriages are a "tradition", "it cannot be perpetuated". Political agreement, he says, is needed for legislative change.
I am struggling to cope with this continuing heat wave. More of which are to come,along with further annual temperature increases. So for those Horses it must be a great problem. I know the owners do everything to look after their animals. But I think it is time to retire those lovely animals. Put them out to grass in lots of shade and with plenty of food and water.