Super-luxury hotel group, Mandarin Oriental, are hoping to open their first hotel on the island next summer in Calvia after completing the purchase of the Hotel Punta Negra. They already own the Ritz Hotel in Madrid. The new hotel is next to the hugely successful St. Regis Mardavall Mallorca Resort which opened 20 years ago.

Mandarin Orential, which are Hong Kong based but operate across the world, spent an estimated 150 million euros buying the Punta Negra in 2020 and building work is now believed to be taking place ahead of the opening next summer.

Virgin´s Classic Collection will also be opening a new hotel at Son Bunyola in Banyalbufar next summer adding yet another luxury hotel to Mallorca´s long list of upmarket establishments. Four Seasons are also busy transforming the Hotel Formentor into a luxury resort.

One leading hotelier told the Bulletin that all this investment by top brands was a sure sign that Mallorca was moving upmarket. The desired wish of the local government has always been fewer tourists spending more.