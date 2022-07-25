The Guardia Civil, in collaboration with the Local Police and Environmental Protection agents, have arrested a German man accused of starting seven fires between Saturday and Sunday in different parts of Calvia.

On Saturday afternoon, three fires were reported on estates located on the Son Pillo road, on the old road leading to Calvia village.

Only 600 metres of scrubland were burnt thanks to the rapid intervention of the emergency services, who were on the scene within minutes.



Then, on Sunday morning, two other fires broke out.

The first was on a plot of land on the road from Es Capdella to Puigpunyent, in a forest area and at high risk due to the high temperatures.

The second occurred in Santa Ponsa. Both, like the previous day, were extinguished within a few minutes. But the arsonist’s actions did not stop there, because when no sooner had an investigation been opened and it became clear that the fires had not been accidental, two more fires were reported in the surroundings of Santa Ponsa.

A surveillance operation was quickly set up in the area.

The Guardia Civil from Calvia, agents from the environmental Seprona brigade and the local police were all involved.

On Sunday at midday a man was spotted in a vehicle quickly leaving the site where the fires broke out on Saturday. A local police patrol intercepted him at one of the checkpoints.

Minutes later the Guardia Civil arrested him and accused him of being the author of the seven fires set alight in just two days.