A 77-year-old man, whose body was found by the Torrent Gros in Palma on Sunday, had suffered heat stroke. The autopsy, which was carried out on Monday, indicated that his body showed significant signs of dehydration as a result of the heat - Sunday was one of the hottest days of the year.

He had gone for a walk on Sunday morning, as he was used to doing every day. When he didn't return, relatives informed the National Police that he was missing. Around quarter to five in the afternoon, a jogger came across his body.