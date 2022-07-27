In the past 24 hours Mallorca has registered 137 new cases, Minorca has recorded five, Ibiza 22 and Formentera four. For the rest (14) there is no island or municipality of residence.
As of today, the accumulated incidence rate for 14 days stands at 141.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the positivity test rate at seven days is 17.71 percent.
By islands, the one with the highest incidence rate is Ibiza, with 240.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Formentera (213.5), Mallorca (128.5) and Minorca (99).
