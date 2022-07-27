The Balearic Ministry for Health today reported 182 new cases of Covid and one more death from the coronavirus, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 296,146 since the outbreak of the pandemic and the number of fatalities to 1,465.

In the past 24 hours Mallorca has registered 137 new cases, Minorca has recorded five, Ibiza 22 and Formentera four. For the rest (14) there is no island or municipality of residence.

As of today, the accumulated incidence rate for 14 days stands at 141.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, while the positivity test rate at seven days is 17.71 percent.

By islands, the one with the highest incidence rate is Ibiza, with 240.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Formentera (213.5), Mallorca (128.5) and Minorca (99).