The wild goats that inhabit the foothills of the Serra de Tramuntana in Andratx seem to be immune to the heat wave that is sweeping the island.

As has become customary in recent years, dozens of goats have come down from the mountains to the residential areas of Puerto Andratx, Sant Elm and Camp de Mar to look for food in the gardens of the private villas.

Without a second thought they are invading public spaces and private properties eating their way through pots and hedges as shocked neighbours look on in horror - especially those who come face to face with a billy goat with spectacular antlers.

The goats have become so used to roaming in residential areas that the presence of humans does not frighten them at all. Neither does the traffic which quite often has to snake its way round the hungry goats.