Around quarter to nine on the evening of the 17th, the soldier was with two friends - French policemen - on C. Punta Ballena. They were apparently causing a nuisance, which led to young holidaymakers notifying the police. When an officer asked the soldier for identity, he punched the officer, who was struck on the head and later required treatment at a health centre.
The soldier, the police say, was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. His two companions also suffered minor injuries when they tried to restrain him.
So that’s ok then , I was under the influence of drink and drugs. “”He’s the victim now “” So I assaulted a police man doing his job. This guy and others like him ? Honestly. Maybe it is time to close Magaluf for good . Beyond redemption or excess control as the politicos call it. Pointless violence Seems worse than ever this year.