Calvia police report having arrested a French soldier in Magalluf on July 17.

Around quarter to nine on the evening of the 17th, the soldier was with two friends - French policemen - on C. Punta Ballena. They were apparently causing a nuisance, which led to young holidaymakers notifying the police. When an officer asked the soldier for identity, he punched the officer, who was struck on the head and later required treatment at a health centre.

The soldier, the police say, was under the influence of alcohol and drugs. His two companions also suffered minor injuries when they tried to restrain him.