On July 7, the eight apartments in the Edifico Marina on C. Teodor Canet in Puerto Alcudia were evacuated after technicians reported structural problems that could cause a collapse.

Residents now say that the town hall "has not properly managed" the funding for emergency accommodation. Sara Rosa, one of those affected, says that a sum of 40,000 euros has apparently been spent on hotel accommodation, explaining that "on Saturday we will have to leave and we can't find anywhere to rent".

She adds that the town hall is saying that most people have found somewhere to stay. "It's not true. Some are sleeping on sofas or even inside cars."

She and her partner, Juan Pablo Zerón, argue that the town hall should have been using the money to assist with paying affordable rents. "The technicians have told us that we will not be able to return to our homes until January." The mayor, Domingo Bonnín, has assured us that "he will not allow anyone to be on the streets".