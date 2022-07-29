On Thursday afternoon, the rider of an electric scooter was seriously injured in Alcudia.

The accident occurred at the 'Can Fumat' roundabout. The scooter rider was knocked down by a car.

This was the third serious accident involving a scooter in Alcudia this month.

* The Can Fumat roundabout in effect marks the boundary between Alcudia and Puerto Alcudia. One road leads to Alcanada.