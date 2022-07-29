The scene of the accident. | Policia Local d'Alcudia
On Thursday afternoon, the rider of an electric scooter was seriously injured in Alcudia.
The scene of the accident. | Policia Local d'Alcudia
On Thursday afternoon, the rider of an electric scooter was seriously injured in Alcudia.
1 comment
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
There’s a surprise! Considering how alarmingly cavalier most Spaniards are when on the road in any type of vehicle, it’s amazing so few are actually killed! Spanish Roundabouts with their crazy rules, contrary to almost all of the rest of Europe, presents a major safety challenge too.