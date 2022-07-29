On Friday, 23 children from the city of Bucha in Ukraine visited the Council of Mallorca headquarters in Palma. The children are on holiday in Mallorca until mid-August, having arrived on Wednesday night.

The Council has financed the holidays, and its Institute of Social Affairs was in charge of sourcing the families with whom they are staying.

Yulia, one of the Ukrainian women who is accompanying the children and who is the mother of one of the girls, said that she was "very happy with this help for the children". "Ukraine is going through very bad times. Nobody thought this would happen. We are not only defending our country, but the whole of Europe. But for now, these children will be able to forget about the things that are happening in our country."