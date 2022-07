King Felipe, on holiday in Mallorca with the rest of the royal family, was out on the yacht Aifos on Sunday, a second day of preparation ahead of the Copa del Rey MAPFRE regatta that starts in Palma on Monday and concludes on Saturday (August 6).

On the list of over 100 entrants in the nine regatta classes, Aifos is under the King's name, racing on behalf of the Spanish Navy, which owns the yacht.

Participants in the regatta include Olympic medallists and contenders for the America's Cup and world and European championships.