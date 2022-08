Specialist officers from the National Police tracked down and "neutralised" two drones which were overflying the King´s Cup sailing regatta which is taking place in the Bay of Palma. King Felipe of Spain is competing aboard the Spanish Navy yacht Aifos.

Special permission is needed to operate drones and it appears that these two air vehicles had no authorisation and their owners acted illegally.

Security has been stepped up both on land and at sea for the royal family visit to Mallorca.