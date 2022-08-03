The Guardia Civil and the Maritime Safety Agency report having picked up 61 migrants since Tuesday afternoon - all from the sea off the Cabrera archipelago.

There were fifteen migrants on Tuesday. Eleven more were picked up just after midnight and a further 35, in one boat, around 8.30 on Wednesday morning.

The three boats were detected by the external surveillance system radar.

Since the start of the year, there have been 46 boats with 808 migrants.