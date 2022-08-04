If you own a property in the municipality of Calvia (Illetas, Palmanova, Magalluf, Santa Ponsa, Paguera, Calvia and Capdella) you are laughing all the way to the bank!
The average property price in this area is 1.4 million euros, according to a survey by property portal idealista. Infact, Calvia is the municipality in Spain with the second highest property prices only topped by Behahavis near Malaga on the mainland with an average price of 1.8 million.
Ibiza is ranked seventh of the list with 681,000 euros and Palma comes in at ninth place with average property prices of just over half a million euros.
Calvia is already popular with many celebrities and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has just bought a home in Santa Pons, next to the Mallorca Country Club and golf course.
|1
|Benahavís
|Málaga
|1.826.613
|2
|Calvià
|Baleares
|1.433.987
|3
|Marbella
|Málaga
|1.169.929
|4
|Sotogrande
|Cádiz
|865.603
|5
|Jávea
|Alicante
|721.003
|6
|Sitges
|Barcelona
|681.546
|7
|Eivissa
|Baleares
|681.100
|8
|Castelldefels
|Barcelona
|638.990
|9
|Altea
|Alicante
|605.163
|10
|Llucmajor
|Baleares
|570.675
|11
|Palma
|Baleares
|527.139
|12
|Getxo
|Vizcaya
|524.445
|13
|Donostia-San Sebastián
|Guipúzcoa
|522.245
|14
|Estepona
|Málaga
|490.018
|15
|Adeje
|S/C de Tenerife
|465.388
|16
|Calpe
|Alicante
|459.353
|17
|Madrid
|Madrid
|413.111
|18
|Alfaz del Pi
|Alicante
|405.245
|19
|Mijas
|Málaga
|401.430
|20
|Benalmádena
|Málaga
|369.903
|21
|Barcelona
|Barcelona
|349.052
|22
|San Bartolomé de Tirajana
|Las Palmas
|347.665
|23
|Denia
|Alicante
|342.158
|24
|El Puerto de Santa María
|Cádiz
|331.921
|25
|Rincón de la Victoria
|Málaga
|
During recent years major luxury hotel chains have been making big investments in the Calvia area. The Balearics has some of the highest property prices in the country and also the area where prices have risen the most.
