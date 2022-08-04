If you own a property in the municipality of Calvia (Illetas, Palmanova, Magalluf, Santa Ponsa, Paguera, Calvia and Capdella) you are laughing all the way to the bank!

The average property price in this area is 1.4 million euros, according to a survey by property portal idealista. Infact, Calvia is the municipality in Spain with the second highest property prices only topped by Behahavis near Malaga on the mainland with an average price of 1.8 million.

Ibiza is ranked seventh of the list with 681,000 euros and Palma comes in at ninth place with average property prices of just over half a million euros.

Calvia is already popular with many celebrities and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has just bought a home in Santa Pons, next to the Mallorca Country Club and golf course.

1 Benahavís Málaga 1.826.613 2 Calvià Baleares 1.433.987 3 Marbella Málaga 1.169.929 4 Sotogrande Cádiz 865.603 5 Jávea Alicante 721.003 6 Sitges Barcelona 681.546 7 Eivissa Baleares 681.100 8 Castelldefels Barcelona 638.990 9 Altea Alicante 605.163 10 Llucmajor Baleares 570.675 11 Palma Baleares 527.139 12 Getxo Vizcaya 524.445 13 Donostia-San Sebastián Guipúzcoa 522.245 14 Estepona Málaga 490.018 15 Adeje S/C de Tenerife 465.388 16 Calpe Alicante 459.353 17 Madrid Madrid 413.111 18 Alfaz del Pi Alicante 405.245 19 Mijas Málaga 401.430 20 Benalmádena Málaga 369.903 21 Barcelona Barcelona 349.052 22 San Bartolomé de Tirajana Las Palmas 347.665 23 Denia Alicante 342.158 24 El Puerto de Santa María Cádiz 331.921 25 Rincón de la Victoria Málaga

During recent years major luxury hotel chains have been making big investments in the Calvia area. The Balearics has some of the highest property prices in the country and also the area where prices have risen the most.