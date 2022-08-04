Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has recently bought a home in Santa Ponsa.

Jason Moore 04/08/2022 12:21
If you own a property in the municipality of Calvia (Illetas, Palmanova, Magalluf, Santa Ponsa, Paguera, Calvia and Capdella) you are laughing all the way to the bank!

The average property price in this area is 1.4 million euros, according to a survey by property portal idealista. Infact, Calvia is the municipality in Spain with the second highest property prices only topped by Behahavis near Malaga on the mainland with an average price of 1.8 million.

Ibiza is ranked seventh of the list with 681,000 euros and Palma comes in at ninth place with average property prices of just over half a million euros.

Calvia is already popular with many celebrities and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has just bought a home in Santa Pons, next to the Mallorca Country Club and golf course.

1 Benahavís Málaga 1.826.613
2 Calvià Baleares 1.433.987
3 Marbella Málaga 1.169.929
4 Sotogrande Cádiz 865.603
5 Jávea Alicante 721.003
6 Sitges Barcelona 681.546
7 Eivissa Baleares 681.100
8 Castelldefels Barcelona 638.990
9 Altea Alicante 605.163
10 Llucmajor Baleares 570.675
11 Palma Baleares 527.139
12 Getxo Vizcaya 524.445
13 Donostia-San Sebastián Guipúzcoa 522.245
14 Estepona Málaga 490.018
15 Adeje S/C de Tenerife 465.388
16 Calpe Alicante 459.353
17 Madrid Madrid 413.111
18 Alfaz del Pi Alicante 405.245
19 Mijas Málaga 401.430
20 Benalmádena Málaga 369.903
21 Barcelona Barcelona 349.052
22 San Bartolomé de Tirajana Las Palmas 347.665
23 Denia Alicante 342.158
24 El Puerto de Santa María Cádiz 331.921
25 Rincón de la Victoria Málaga

During recent years major luxury hotel chains have been making big investments in the Calvia area. The Balearics has some of the highest property prices in the country and also the area where prices have risen the most.