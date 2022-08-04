Covid pressure is easing on hospitals. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
The Balearic Ministry for Health today confirmed 131 cases of monkeypox in the region.
By islands, 56 have been detected on Ibiza, 67 on Mallorca, six on Formentera and two on Minorca.
Since the health alert was declared, a total of 181 suspected cases have been investigated, 43 of which have been ruled out and seven are still under investigation.
