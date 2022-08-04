The Balearic Ministry for Health today confirmed 131 cases of monkeypox in the region.

By islands, 56 have been detected on Ibiza, 67 on Mallorca, six on Formentera and two on Minorca.

Since the health alert was declared, a total of 181 suspected cases have been investigated, 43 of which have been ruled out and seven are still under investigation.

Meanwhile, only seven people remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the Balearics - four in Mallorca and three in Ibiza - as a result of Covid.

With these figures, the ICUs of the island’s hospitals are at 3.6% occupancy, according to the Ministry of Health in relation to the update of the data on COVID-positive patients admitted to Balearic hospitals.

13 deaths have been confirmed due to Covid over the past week, 10 of which correspond to revisions of the mortality records for the month of May.

In total, so far, 1,487 deaths have been reported in the Balearic Islands due to COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.