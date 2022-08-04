The Magic Roundabout area is the location for regular fights.
The Magic Roundabout area of Puerto Alcudia is the location for regular fights. The fights generally occur as nightlife establishments by the roundabout close. Alcudia police recently compared the behaviour of people who attended the large rock concert, Canet Rock, with that of the youths who repeatedly cause trouble at Magic. The police noted that anywhere between 100 and 500 people at Magic get involved in incidents, whereas around 14,000 at the concert were well behaved and didn't cause a single incident.
