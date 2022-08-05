The driver who caused the fatal accident on the Albufera road in Sa Pobla on Thursday has been arrested by the Guardia Civil. He is currently in Inca Hospital and is due to be transferred to Son Espases.

Around 9pm, he was driving a BMW at high speed. The car entered the opposite lane on a bend on the MA-3433 Sa Pobla to Playa de Muro road by the Pont de Ferro and collided head-on with a Citroën C3. A Ford Fiesta was hit, and a 50-year-old woman was killed. Four people were seriously injured and five suffered minor injuries, including a six-year-old girl.

The driver has been charged with reckless homicide and causing serious injuries.

It is now reported that only three cars were involved in the collision and not six, as was previously reported.